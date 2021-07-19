Hungary: Politicians demand inquiry into alleged spying

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Opposition lawmakers in Hungary’s parliament have demanded an inquiry into findings by an international investigation that the country’s government used powerful malware to spy on critical journalists, politicians and business figures. The investigation by a global media consortium suggested that military-grade spyware from Israel-based NSO Group, an infamous hacker-for-hire outfit, was used in Hungary to infiltrate the digital devices of a range of targets. Three members of Hungary’s parliamentary national security committee have called for an emergency session to question government agencies on their potential involvement in the spying. There has been a rapid deterioration in press freedom and plurality in Hungary since 2010 under right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban.