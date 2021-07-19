‘More dangerous than it appears’: Higher river levels pose bigger threats to people enjoying the water

HANCOCK (WBNG) -- As river levels continue to rise, officials warn so does the danger of getting in the water.

Four people have drowned in the Upper Delaware River since Memorial Day, and the Friends of the Upper Delaware River (FUDR) told 12 News none of those people were properly wearing life jackets.

As more and more rain continues to fall in the area, the executive director of FUDR Jeff Skelding told 12 News the rising river levels lead to faster-moving currents.

On top of that, the debris and soil being washed into the river pose their own challenges.

"The higher water, the faster it flows; it's also off-color, so you can't see rocks, so it's just generally a more dangerous situation," said Jeff Skelding. "A lot of people will look at our river and their first impression might be that well it's a pretty lazy river… Definitely more dangerous than it appears, especially in these conditions."

Skelding recommends wearing a life jacket anytime you are on the water not in a standard boat. This includes kayaking, tubing, swimming, and other recreational activities.