Searchers rescued after helicopter crash; hiker also found

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Navy helicopter crew looking for a hiker missing in some California mountains east of Yosemite National Park survived after they crashed near the tallest peak in Nevada. Both the searchers and the hiker were rescued over the weekend. The four-member helicopter crew escaped injury but had to spend Friday night in the rugged wilderness before being rescued Saturday from a ridge along the California-Nevada line. The Navy is investigating the cause of the crash. The hiker, Oklahoma University professor Ronald Bolen, was found in good condition after being reported missing last week on a trail.