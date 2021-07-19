Steelers open camp with new faces, same expectations

The Pittsburgh Steelers open training camp with plenty of new faces on offense following a busy offseason. Perennial Pro Bowl offensive linemen Maurkice Pouncey, David DeCastro and Alejandro Villanueva are gone. In their place are newcomers such as rookie center Kendrick Green and free-agent signee Trai Turner. How quickly the line jells is vital. Pittsburgh is hoping rookie running back Najee Harris takes some of the pressure off veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Finding competent line play will help speed up Harris’ learning curve.