Tioga County seeks applications for Leadership Program

(WBNG) -- The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the Leadership Tioga program is accepting applications for its Class of 2022.

The Chamber of Commerce said Leadership Tioga said it is "committed to inspiring and connecting participants to services in our community by promoting personal growth, leadership development, networking and skill-building."

Sessions are held at various locations throughout the county and each will give participants opportunities to learn about what the county offers. Speakers will discuss volunteerism, performance management, public safety, human services and other topics.

The program is one two-and-a-half-hour morning class once a month from January 2022 to December 2022.

Tuition for the 11-month certification is $300 before Dec. 6, 2021. After that date, it is $350. The application deadline is Dec. 3, 2021. The first session will be held in January 2022.

For a registration form and full schedule, contact the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce at 607-687-2020 or email info@tiogachamber.com

For next year, Community Development Specialist for Tioga County Economic Development & Planning Abbey Ortu Hendrickson is joining the Leadership Program as a facilitator for 2022.

Advisory Committee Chair of Leadership Tioga Sarah A. Darling said Hendrickson is "the perfect fit to kick off our exciting new program for 2022."

Darling said Hendrickson will help educate, inform and empower participates for future leadership roles in the county.