Under-fire Olympic composer steps down over past bullying

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese composer working on the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony has resigned after coming under fire for bullying a classmate during his childhood. Keigo Oyamada says “I sincerely accept the opinions and advice I have received, express my gratitude, and will keep them in mind for my future actions and thoughts. I apologize from the bottom of my heart.” Reports of his past verbal abuse of a child with disabilities surfaced online recently, sparking a backlash on social media and demands for his resignation. The Tokyo Games organizers previously said he would stay on because he had shown remorse.