AirNow reports air over parts of Southern Tier is ‘unhealthy’

(WBNG) -- AirNow reports that the air over Broome, most of Chenango and Delaware counties, and eastern Tioga County is unhealthy.

Pictured below is a detailed graphic of AirNow's report. The red highlighted area means "unhealthy air" and the orange highlighted area means "unhealthy for sensitive groups air." The graphic was updated around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation issued an "air quality advisory" due to wildfires in the western United States and in Canada.

