Couple charged in California fire sparked by gender reveal

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A couple whose gender reveal ceremony sparked a Southern California wildfire that killed a firefighter last year have been charged with involuntary manslaughter. The San Bernardino County district attorney says the couple pleaded not guilty Monday to charges involving the El Dorado Fire, which killed firefighter Charles Morton last September. Authorities say the family set off a smoke-generating pyrotechnic in dry grass at a park near Yucaipa, east of Los Angeles.