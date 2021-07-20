Flash Flood Warning until WED 12:30 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM EDT WEDNESDAY

FOR BROOME AND SOUTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES…

At 933 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 2.5 inches of rain has

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly. If you are in a safe

place, stay there, do not travel and stay away from flooded roads.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Binghamton, Johnson City, Endicott, Greater Binghamton Airport,

Vestal, Nanticoke, Coventry, Greene, Whitney Point, Windsor,

Afton, Sanitaria Springs, Chenango Bridge, Chenango Forks, Castle

Creek, Harpursville, Nineveh, Endwell, Union Center and West

Corners.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE