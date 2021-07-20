French lawmakers to vote on compromise climate bill

PARIS (AP) — France’s parliament is holding a final vote on a compromise climate bill that was meant to transform travel, housing and industry. Environmental activists say the legislation lawmakers are set to vote on Tuesday doesn’t go fast or far enough to slash French emissions. Championed by President Emmanuel Macron, the bill faced months of wrangling in both houses of parliament that resulted in the watering down of several provisions. The final version includes measures to encourage cleaner cars, aid for the renovation of energy-inefficient buildings, and a ban on domestic flights under two and a half hours on routes that can be traveled by train.