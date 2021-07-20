Heavy rains flood city, subway in central China, killing 12

BEIJING (AP) — At least 12 people died in severe flooding Tuesday in a Chinese provincial capital that trapped people in subways and schools, washed away vehicles and stranded people in their workplaces overnight. The city of Zhejiang was hit by 20 centimeters (8 inches) of rain in one hour. Just to the north, the famed Shaolin Temple known for its Buddhist monks’ mastery of martial arts was badly hit. Videos posted online showed entire neighborhoods covered in waist-deep water and vehicles floating in the muddy mire. China experiences regular flooding during the summer months, but the growth of cities and conversion of farmland into subdivisions has raised the impact of such events.