Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Caleb Smith pitched 6 2/3 stellar innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer for the second straight game and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2. It was a nice bounce-back outing for Smith, who was rocked for nine earned runs in one inning during a 22-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers just before the All-Star break. The left-hander even earned his first career stolen base, surprising the Pirates by getting a huge jump and swiping second. Escobar’s homer was his 22nd of the season.

UNDATED (AP) — This year’s “Hard Knocks” series with the Dallas Cowboys will mark the first time one of its teams is in the Hall of Fame game. It is fitting because the creator of the series was enshrined into the Hall earlier this year. “Hard Knocks” is one of Steve Sabol’s many legacies at NFL Films that continue to live on. Sabol, who was 69 when he died from brain cancer in 2012, is one of three contributors part of the hall’s 2020 Centennial Class, which honors 20 former players, coaches and contributors across all eras of the NFL’s first 100 years. Sabol joins his father Ed, who was enshrined in 2011, as the third father/son duo in Canton.

UNDATED (AP) — Bill Cowher’s long road from journeyman linebacker to Pro Football Hall of Famer is complete. The former Pittsburgh Steelers coach will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next month, 15 years after his coaching career ended. Cowher guided the Steelers to victory in one Super Bowl and a berth in another after being hired to replace four-time champion Chuck Noll. Cowher was just 34 when he was asked to take over for Noll in 1991. Cowher says he never worried about trying to live up to the standard Noll set, because it was impossible.

NORTH CALDWELL, N.J. (AP) — Coming off an ACL injury that cost him most of last season, Saquon Barkley either doesn’t know or isn’t saying how much he will be able to do when the New York Giants report to training camp next week. Speaking during a break at a youth football camp Monday, Barkley said he is continuing to rehabilitate his right knee and he is taking things day by day. The running back added he has not spoken with coach Joe Judge about how the team plans to use him in training camp. The Giants report to came July 27.