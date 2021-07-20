In Pennsylvania, a falconry permit takes a lot of work

SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — A hunting bond between humans and birds dating 4,000 years continues in Pennsylvania. Across the commonwealth, the Game Commission has 207 active permits for people who enjoy falconry. Falconry is a sport where a hunter partners with a bird of prey such as a hawk to pursue game animals such as squirrels and rabbits in Pennsylvania. It’s not something just anyone can do. It’s highly regulated, and there are many requirements to care for a bird of prey, which can include eagles.