Police investigating deadly shooting in Ithaca

ITHACA (WBNG) -- Ithaca Police are currently investigating a homicide from early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of West Buffalo Street and Taughannock Boulevard at around 12:45 a.m., and police say a man suffered gunshot wounds.

As of 8:32 a.m., police have not identified the victim, and are urging people to stay clear of the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.

At last check, multiple police units are still on the scene.

