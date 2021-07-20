Proposed Philadelphia sculpture of Marian Anderson advances

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — When Denyce Graves visited Marian Anderson in the Connecticut home where the famed singer lived later in life, the two vocalists talked about how Anderson had never sought to “become the face of the civil rights movement.” But Anderson was called to that moment in Washington, Graves said, referring to the now-historic 1939 open-air concert in front of the Lincoln Memorial, when Anderson’s voice became a unifying force for racial justice. Now, Graves has joined a quickly advancing dual effort to amplify that voice with a proposed Broad Street sculpture honoring Anderson, and to bring critical funding to the South Philadelphia house museum long devoted to the singer.