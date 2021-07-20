Rumble Ponies fall to Seawolves in series opener

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Erie Seawolves 12-7 Tuesday night.

Final score:

Rumble Ponies - 7 (24-40), Seawolves - 12 (38-29)

The Seawolves held a 12-0 lead before the Rumble Ponies first run would cross the plate with a solo home run from Wagner Lagrange in the fifth inning.

Binghamton would add five more runs in sixth to cut the lead in half.

Luc Rennie went 2.2 innings with five runs on four hits, six strikeouts and allowed one walk.

Binghamton and Erie continue their series tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m.