Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 9:00 PM EDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 9:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT
FOR OTSEGO…CENTRAL BROOME…DELAWARE AND CHENANGO COUNTIES…
At 835 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Hartwick to near Whitney Point, moving east at 25
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Oneonta, Norwich, Sidney, Walton, Delhi, Davenport, Guilford,
Roxbury, Worcester and Middlefield.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL…1.00IN;
WIND…60MPH