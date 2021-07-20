Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 9:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT

FOR OTSEGO…CENTRAL BROOME…DELAWARE AND CHENANGO COUNTIES…

At 835 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Hartwick to near Whitney Point, moving east at 25

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Oneonta, Norwich, Sidney, Walton, Delhi, Davenport, Guilford,

Roxbury, Worcester and Middlefield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH