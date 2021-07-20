Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 10:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL BROOME…NORTHERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHEASTERN CHENANGO

COUNTIES…

At 932 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Worcester to near Sanford, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Sidney, Walton, Delhi, Davenport, Sanford, Colchester, Kortright,

Meredith, Bainbridge and Hamden.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH