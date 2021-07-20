Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 10:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROOME…SOUTHWESTERN DELAWARE…NORTHERN

SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES…

At 1003 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles southwest of Sidney Center to Sanford to Great

Bend, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Jackson, Susquehanna, Deposit, Susquehanna Depot, Montrose, Harford,

Hallstead, Hancock, Windsor and New Milford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH