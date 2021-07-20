Smarty’s in Endicott closes for season

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Smarty's in Endicott is closing its doors for the rest of the season, according to a Facebook post made by the businesses Monday morning.

Smarty's wrote that the owner had suffered two mini-strokes on July 16 and 17. They said that the owner is recovering now and their health is improving.

The business said on its page, "Smarty has enjoyed serving chicken and ice cream to you all, and genuinely thanks you all for the support and understanding. Hope you all have a great day!"