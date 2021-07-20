State issues ‘air-quality health advisory’ due to wildfires in U.S., Canada

(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air-quality health advisory for the Southern Tier and across the rest of the state.

The advisory is scheduled to expire at midnight Wednesday.

The DEC said the advisory was issued due to "fine particulate matter" caused by wildfires in the country and in Canada.

The department said exposure to these particles can "cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath" and "exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease."

People are asked to minimize strenuous activity where the particle concentrations could be high.

