State-run mass vaccination site in Johnson City to close at end of July

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Binghamton University mass vaccination site at the former Gannett Printing building at 10 Gannett Dr. in Johnson City is shutting down.

The shutdown is part of the state's plan to downsize its mass vaccination sites and focus on communities where vaccination rates are low. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in June that sites would begin to close.

The site will operate for the last time on Monday, July 26.

The governor's office said the remaining sites will be evaluated "to determine future necessity as part of the strategic downscale based on demand, proximity to other vaccination sites, and other locally-focused efforts."

The Broome County-run vaccination site at the SUNY Broome Ice Center closed on June 9. The county still supplies vaccines on demand. To learn more, click here.