Stock, Mets to face Miley, Reds

New York Mets (49-42, first in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-46, second in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Robert Stock (0-2, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Wade Miley (7-4, 2.80 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -110, Mets -101; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Reds Tuesday.

The Reds are 23-24 on their home turf. Cincinnati’s lineup has 115 home runs this season, Jesse Winker leads the club with 19 homers.

The Mets are 21-28 in road games. New York has slugged .384 this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with a mark of .484.

The Mets won the last meeting 15-11. Anthony Banda earned his first victory and Michael Conforto went 3-for-6 with two home runs and three RBIs for New York. Edgar Garcia took his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winker leads the Reds with 19 home runs and has 52 RBIs.

Alonso leads the Mets with 30 extra base hits and 52 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mets: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (hamstring), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.