Vestal CSD to expand universal Pre-K program

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Pending a grant funding from New York State, the Vestal Central School District will expand its Universal Pre-Kindergarten program for the 2021-22 school year.

The expansion will include an extended day program along with more overall spots in that program.

New applications are being accepted for eligible students who will turn four years old by Dec. 1, 2021.

The grant will allow for up to 119 students to attend the extended day program, which is tentatively scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Director of Instruction Keliann Mazikewich told 12 news this expansion will be highly beneficial for the development of younger students.

"Early childhood education is very important. It gives kids a really great foundation on what schooling will look like," She said. "It also gives them some early literacy skills and foundation in math. It also gives them some time to play and communicate and some of those socialization skills that kids need for life."