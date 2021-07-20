What shoulder surgery? Flyers D Ellis says only knuckle hurt

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis has denied he had shoulder surgery last season with the Nashville Predators. Ellis said he missed time because he broke a knuckle on his left hand. Ellis was the subject of media reports that said he had surgery on one of his shoulders. Neither he nor the Predators ever said those reports weren’t true. The 30-year-old Ellis was traded to the Flyers on Saturday for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.