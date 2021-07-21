‘Achieve’ among organizations and businesses looking to hire during pandemic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As the pandemic continues to shift how we go about our lives, businesses and organizations around the Southern Tier are beginning to hire again as restrictions lift.

Achieve is one of these organizations. They specialize in begin able to help those with physical and developmental disabilities.

Their goal is to hire many new positions in a variety of settings. However, as the COVID Unemployment benefits disappear on Labor Day weekend, Vice President for Development and Donor Relations Preston Evans says when the people want to come back to work, they will be ready.

"We're optimistic that we will see and uptick in when unemployment benefits end we definitely think that will have a bearing on people's decisions on whether or not they get back to work and we're here ready to hire when that comes."

The organization held a job fair along with an open house to mark the 'grand opening; of their newly renovated Vestal Parkway administrative offices location.

To find out more about Achieve and their organization you can visit: ACHIEVE | Premiere Service-Provider To Individuals With Disabilities - NY (achieveny.org)