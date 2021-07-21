Skip to Content

Bank of England sets itself ‘stretching’ diversity targets

10:03 am

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has set new targets to increase ethnic diversity within its ranks and the number of women in senior management. In a statement Wednesday, the 327-year-old central bank said its “stretching” targets for February 2028 mean it “can be held accountable for its actions.” It says the targets focus on where progress is most needed and reflect a commitment to having more women and ethnic minority employees in senior management but also in ensuring that that the “pipeline of talent is diverse.” The bank conceded that it fell just short of reaching its female representation goal at the end of 2020.

