Binghamton to receive $750,000 to assist at-risk youth, curb gun violence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced $16 million to help fund workforce training and job placement programs in 20 cities across New York State that have been impacted by gun violence.

Governor Cuomo said the funding will directly assist "at-risk" 3,200 youth in New York.

Binghamton is set to receive $750,000 of the funding and 150 youth are expected to be served. This is the same amount of funding and youth that are expected to be served as Syracuse and Spring Valley.

Cuomo said the initiative will treat gun violence as a public health crisis. In early July, Cuomo said gun violence would be declared as a disaster emergency and hot spots of shootings would be tracked.

In a news release, Cuomo said

"Gun violence is a public health crisis, in New York State and across the country, and we're attacking it with the same comprehensive, evidence-based approach we used to beat COVID. We know that simply telling kids to put the gun down doesn't work we have to give them an alternative. This new funding, for job training and stable, good-paying career placement opportunities for our most vulnerable young people across New York State, does just that. It's an investment in our economy, in our recovery, and in our security. And it's a beacon of hope for a generation that too often feels bereft of it."

The New York State Department of Labor will partner with local workforce development boards and community partners to provide youth with job training, credentialing and career placement services. The state's goal is to provide at-risk youth with "good-paying" jobs.

Cuomo's office said unemployed, underemployed and out-of-school youth ages 10 to 24 from the impacted cities will be eligible.

Non-profits can refer individuals to the workforce training and job placement programs by going to the Department of Labor's website by clicking here.

A full breakdown of the funding is posted below: