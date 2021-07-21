D’backs win 3rd straight, score 8 in 7th to top Pirates 11-6

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have their first three-game winning streak since late April. Josh Reddick’s two-out, two-run single broke a tie in the seventh and Arizona scored eight times in the inning for an 11-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Josh VanMeter had a triple and a double in the seventh as the Diamondbacks sent 13 batters to the plate. There were six hits and four walks in the inning, and six of the eight runs scored with two outs.