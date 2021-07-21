Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Aroldis Chapman allowed a run in the ninth inning before recording his first save in over a month, and the New York Yankees hit four homers to power past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4. Brett Gardner hit a go-ahead homer in the fifth inning before Gary Sánchez, Giancarlo Stanton and Estevan Florial also connected in the final three innings for the Yankees, who moved within seven games of AL East-leading Boston. The struggling Chapman struck out Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius — while also giving up a solo homer to Andrew McCutchen — to convert his first save since June 20. Rhys Hoskins homered for the Phillies.

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have their first three-game winning streak since late April. Josh Reddick’s two-out, two-run single broke a tie in the seventh and Arizona scored eight times in the inning for an 11-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Josh VanMeter had a triple and a double in the seventh as the Diamondbacks sent 13 batters to the plate. There were six hits and four walks in the inning, and six of the eight runs scored with two outs.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed second-round pick Anthony Solometo. The Pirates gave the 18-year-old left-handed pitcher a $2.8 million signing bonus. That’s nearly $1 million above the $1.99 million slot value for the 37th overall pick. The signing came two days after Pittsburgh agreed to terms with top overall pick, catcher Henry Davis. Solometo went 4-0 with one save, a 0.21 ERA, 64 strikeouts and just five walks in 32.2 innings as a senior at Bishop Eustace (NJ) Preparatory School.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis has denied he had shoulder surgery last season with the Nashville Predators. Ellis said he missed time because he broke a knuckle on his left hand. Ellis was the subject of media reports that said he had surgery on one of his shoulders. Neither he nor the Predators ever said those reports weren’t true. The 30-year-old Ellis was traded to the Flyers on Saturday for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth at outside linebacker and offensive line on the eve of training camp, signing free agents Melvin Ingram and Chaz Green. Both players agreed to one-year deals with the defending AFC North champions. The 32-year-old Ingram was a three-time Pro Bowler during his nine seasons with the Chargers. Ingram had 49 sacks with Los Angeles. He did not have a sack in 2020 when he played in just seven games because of a knee injury.