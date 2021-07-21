Indictment: Man who hates women planned shooting at sorority

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man who authorities say despises women has been indicted on an attempted hate crime charge for allegedly planning to kill sorority members at an unidentified university in the state. Federal prosecutors on Wednesday identified the man as 21-year-old Tres Genco, of Hillsboro, Ohio. He appeared in federal court in Cincinnati on Wednesday. A message seeking comment was left with his newly appointed public defender. Genco also is charged with possessing a machine gun. Authorities say Genco identifies as an “incel” — involuntary celibate — an online community of mostly men who advocate for violence against women because they believe they’re unjustly denied sexual and romantic attention.