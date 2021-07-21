Jill Biden to stop in Alaska on her way to Tokyo Olympics

WASHINGTON (AP) — JIll Biden is setting out on her first solo international trip as first lady. She’s leading the U.S. delegation to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where new COVID-19 infections just hit a six-month high. The first lady departs Washington on Wednesday and will stop in Alaska to greet military and veteran families and encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccinations. She arrives in Tokyo on Thursday. She will have dinner with the prime minister, meet the emperor and attend Friday’s Olympics opening ceremony. The first lady leaves Tokyo on Saturday, and will visit a vaccination clinic in Hawaii on the trip back to Washington.