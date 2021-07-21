Let the fashion policing begin on opening day of Tokyo Games

NEW YORK (AP) — Let the fashion policing begin. The Olympics in Tokyo open July 23, when the world’s athletes will march behind their flag-bearers. And when they do, the peanut gallery on what they’re wearing will be open, too. Olympic gear makes for lively social media fodder, starting with the hours-long Parade of Nations. The year-long wait due to the pandemic has given enthusiasts extra time to ponder what they love or hate. There’s the Czech Republic and its traditional indigo block-print design with matching fans — already the butt of some jokes. It follows the country’s loud umbrellas and neon-blue Wellington boots of 2012 in London, and its “Beetlejuice” stripes in Rio in 2016.