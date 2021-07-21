Memorial divides survivors 10 years after Norway massacre

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — A memorial to the victims remains a construction site on the 10th anniversary of the July 22 attack that killed 77 people in Norway. The process has been beset by changing plans, delays and court interventions. It has pit bereaved parents and survivors against local residents who say they are still traumatized after seeing and hearing the slaughter on Utoya from their sleepy rural village less than a mile away across the water.