Multiple crews respond to Vestal house fire

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Multiple agencies responded to a house fire at 726 Bunn Hill Rd. in Vestal early Wednesday morning.

Fire departments from Vestal, Endicott, the Town of Binghamton, Silverlake, Pa., Endwell, West Corners, Prospect Terrance and Apalachin responded. The Vestal Police Department and Broome County Fire Investigators were also there.

According to Broome County dispatchers, there were no injuries reported in the blaze.

Bunn Hill Road at Fuller Hollow Road was closed while crews worked at the scene.