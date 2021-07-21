Netflix confirms move into video games as its growth slows

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Netflix reported its worst slowdown in subscriber growth in eight years as people emerge from their pandemic cocoons. So it’s adding a new attraction to its marquee: Video games. The streaming giant on Tuesday announced it will offer video games in its existing subscription plans at no extra cost. Confirmation of the long-anticipated expansion came in conjunction with the release of its latest earnings report. The numbers showed Netflix added 1.5 million subscribers during the April-June period. That’s slightly better than Netflix’s own modest expectations, but still left the video service with its weakest first-half performance since 2013.