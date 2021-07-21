No. 2 US diplomat Sherman to visit China as tensions soar

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.S. officials say Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to China this weekend on a visit that comes as tensions between Washington and Beijing soar on multiple fronts. Sherman will be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office. The officials said Wednesday that Sherman will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and others in the northeastern city of Tianjin on Sunday as part of her trip to Asia, which also is taking her to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia. This week the U.S. accused China of a massive hack on the Microsoft email system.