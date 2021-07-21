GOP may boycott Jan. 6 probe after Pelosi blocks members

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy says the GOP won’t participate in a House investigation of the Jan. 6 riots if Democrats won’t accept the members he appointed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday rejected two of McCarthy’s five picks to the panel, Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who was tapped to head the panel, and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. McCarthy said in a statement that Pelosi’s move was “an egregious abuse of power and will irreparably damage this institution.”