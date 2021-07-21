Pennsylvania decertifies county’s voting system after audit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top election official has decertified the voting machines of a small southern county that disclosed that it had agreed to requests by local Republican lawmakers and allowed a software firm to inspect the machines as part of an “audit” after the 2020 presidential election. The action by Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid almost certainly means that Fulton County will have to buy new voting machines or, as it did in the May primary election, lease new ones. Degraffenreid notified Fulton County officials in a letter Wednesday that the inspection violated state law.