Police identify victim in deadly Ithaca shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, the victim has been identified as 32-year-old Alan M. Godfrey of Ithaca. Police said they believe Godfrey was targeted and the shooting was not random.

Authorities noted that the shooting happened at the 200 block of Taughanock Boulevard around 12:45 a.m. They said the area is "well-traveled."

Additionally, they said the FBI, New York State Police and the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office are a part of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Ithaca Police.