Proposed rule would require nursing homes to boost staffing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says it wants to require nursing homes to boost staffing levels. State officials on Wednesday announced the first in what they describe as a series of updates to outdated long-term care regulations. Under the proposed regulation, nursing homes would be required to provide at least 4.1 hours of direct care per patient per day, an increase of more than 50%. The state’s top health official says that would help reduce falls, malnutrition, dehydration, infections, bed sores and other maladies. An industry group denounces the proposal as out-of-touch and unattainable.