Resources available as Broome County overdose reports rise

CITY OF BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- An overdose doesn't discriminate as it can happen to any parent, neighbor, friend, or child. As Broome County sees reports of increased overdoses, local experts are reminding residents that resources are available to prevent future overdoses, such as a call to 211 and Narcan kits.

"One life is one too many, but we typically see in Broome County anywhere from two to three overdoses that are fatal a month," said Marissa Knapp, the Broome County Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator. "So right now being at six with still many days left in the month, that number is really high."

In addition to the 211 service, virtual instruction and in-person assistance are available through community agencies like the Addiction Center of Broome County, Southern Tier Aids Program, Helio Health, Truth Pharm, and United Health Services.

"I can't imagine being in a situation where you could have had the opportunity to save someone's life if you had the tools. That's really why we want everyone to have a Narcan kit,' said Knapp.