Rumble Ponies walk it off in extras against the SeaWolves

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Erie SeaWolves 3-2 in extra innings Wednesday night.

Final score:

Rumble Ponies - 3 (25-40), SeaWolves - 2 (38-30)

The Rumble Ponies were down 2-1 in the seventh inning when Carlos Cortes hit a single into right field to bring in the tying run.

In the tenth inning with the bases loaded, Luis Carpio was hit by a pitch that brought in the winning run.

Binghamton looks to keep the momentum going in game three of the series tomorrow night. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.