Seeking reform, US holds $1.3 million in dues from WADA

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. government will hold onto nearly half of the $2.93 million in dues it owes to the World Anti-Doping Agency while it waits to see how the global drug-fighting agency moves forward with reforming its governing structure. Richard Baum of the White House drug control office told a congressional committee Wednesday that a $1.6 payment to WADA would be made soon, but that in breaking with past practice, the full sum would not be delivered all at once. The news was the latest in a yearlong tussle between WADA and the U.S. government. The government has criticized the agency for not moving urgently enough to reform itself in the wake of the Russian doping scandal.