State Association of Realtors call on Cuomo to send resources to Office of Temporary Association of Realtors

(WBNG) -- The New York State Association of Realtors, Inc. has called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to end the delay in sending resources to renters and landlords in need.

The Association of Realtors wrote in a statement sent to media:

The Associated Press reports that none of the $2.4 billion in aid to renters and landlords has been distributed even though the state has had seven weeks to do its job. Based on reported comments from OTDA, no funds are likely to be expended for another two weeks, making the total delay almost two months.

The Association of Realtors said the state government was "the only thing" preventing families and small businesses from receiving aid that would be distributed by the State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance.

The NYS Association of Realtors is a non-profit organization that represents more than 60,000 realtors.

Governor Cuomo has not yet responded.

