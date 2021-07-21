UK set to irk EU with bid to change post-Brexit trade rules

LONDON (AP) — Tense post-Brexit relations between Britain and the European Union are facing further strain. The U.K. will call on Wednesday for major changes to trade rules agreed on by both sides. Brexit minister David Frost will set out proposals for smoothing out trade arrangements for Northern Ireland which is the only part of the U.K. that has a land border with the 27-nation bloc. The divorce deal means customs and border checks must be conducted on some goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K. That has caused anger and red tape in Northern Ireland. Britain says the agreement “isn’t sustainable,” but the EU says Britain knew what it was signing up to.