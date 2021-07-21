Ukraine’s president finally gets date for White House visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose hopes for a White House meeting played a central part in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment, will finally get his chance for an Oval Office sit down late next month. The White House announced in June that President Joe Biden had extended an invitation to Zelenskyy for later in the summer. But the administration decided to publicly announce the exact date of his visit — Aug. 30 — as a top State Department official confirmed on Wednesday that the U.S. and Germany had come to agreement on a controversial Russia-to-Europe gas pipeline that Ukraine vehemently opposes.