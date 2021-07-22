108 years later, City remembers deadly Binghamton Clothing Company fire

(WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David released a statement Thursday morning on the 108th Anniversary of the Binghamton Clothing Company Fire.

Mayor David said in a news release:

“Today marks 108 years since the tragic Binghamton Clothing Company fire, the single largest loss of life in the City’s history. The fire killed 31 people, many of whom were young women at work in the factory, and destroyed the Wall Street building in less than 20 minutes. “Taking place just two years after the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire killed nearly 150 garment workers in Manhattan, the fire at the Binghamton Clothing Company heightened pressure on State officials to strengthen fire safety laws and increase resources to improve employee safety. “Thanks to the local historical community and the City of Binghamton Parks & Recreation Department, the memorial marker honoring the lives lost at the Binghamton Clothing Company has been repaired and restored. Our community continues to mourn those lost and honor the heroic actions of the Binghamton Fire Department and community members like Nellie Connor, a 31-year employee of the company who hurried countless others to safety but never made it out of the building herself.”

Broome County Historian Roger Luther said 31 people were killed in the fire that broke out around 2:20 p.m. on July 22, 2013. Roger said more than 100 people were inside the Binghamton Clothing Company when the fire started.

Luther noted that two company foremen, Nellie Connor and Sidney Dimmock, helped women into safety before the fire took their lives.

The building was fully engulfed in flames within 10 minutes.

Luther said the Binghamton Clothing Company fire was the deadliest disaster in the city's history.

Pictured above is the plague that memorializes those who died in the fire, including Connor and Dimmock for their heroic acts.

The plague was installed in 2009 but was later removed after it was vandalized. It has recently been restored and sits at a spot near where the fire occurred.