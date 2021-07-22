A couple of dry days in a row?

THURSDAY: Patchy fog early. Mostly sunny initially before transitioning to a mix of sun and clouds. Becoming breezy. High of 74 (70-77). Winds out of the northwest at 5-12 mph.



THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear. Patches of fog possible. Low of 52 (48-53). Winds light out of the west, northwest.



FRIDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. Stray shower possible 20%. Best chance to see rain further north and east. High of 75 (72-78). Low of 52. Winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Few locations starting off with fog in place, especially in the valleys, but that will burn off by the mid-morning hours. Overall, a nice, pleasant summer day is expected with temperatures in the 70s, low humidity, and a fair amount of sunshine.



Friday is looking better as well due to a high pressure drifting into western New York which will keep showers off to the northeast. Still cannot rule out maybe a stray one in Otsego or eastern Delaware County.